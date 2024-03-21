Watch CBS News
Man found dead after fire at Carver home

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CARVER – A man was found dead late Wednesday night after a fire at a home in Carver.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Tremont Street.

Firefighters got to the house within three minutes, and quickly found the man trapped about 20 feet inside the first floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was able to escape the fire. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There's no word yet on his condition.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

March 21, 2024

