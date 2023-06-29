Carlos Asencio sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

WORCESTER - The New Hampshire man who killed his ex-girlfriend inside a Worcester restaurant in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Carlos Asencio did not want to be in the courtroom to hear his sentence Thursday. The 28-year-old asked the judge to be excluded from the hearing.

A jury found he stabbed Amanda Dabrowski nearly 20 times. The murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Amanda Dabrowski. (Family photo)

After speaking with Asencio, the judge allowed him to waive his appearance. He was not in the courtroom when members of Dabrowski's family gave their victim impact statements.

Asencio's defense team never claimed he didn't kill her. They argued mental illness caused him to not understand his actions.