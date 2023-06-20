Watch CBS News
Local News

Carlos Asencio convicted in 2019 murder of Amanda Dabrowski inside Worcester restaurant

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Carlos Asencio convicted of 2019 murder of Amanda Dabrowski inside Worcester restaurant
Carlos Asencio convicted of 2019 murder of Amanda Dabrowski inside Worcester restaurant 00:47

BOSTON – Carlos Asencio was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend inside a busy Worcester restaurant in 2019.

A jury in Worcester Superior Court convicted the 28-year-old New Hampshire man of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski, inside O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester. Prosecutors say Asencio stabbed Dabrowski nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being tackled by patrons and restaurant staff.

Prosecutors laid out that the case was about revenge and manipulation.

"Carlos Asencio wanted revenge against his ex-girlfriend and former colleague Amanda Dabrowski. You are going to hear that Mr. Asencio later lost his job, became homeless and he blames Amanda Dabrowski for all of these problems," prosecutors said in their opening statement last week.

asencio-found-guilty.jpg
Carlos Asencio was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday. WBZ-TV

The two had met while working at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Danvers and only dated briefly.

Investigators say Asencio assaulted Dabrowski as she left the bathroom while gathering for her book club. Several witnesses were called to the testify, including Amanda's mother and a restaurant employee who witnessed the attack.

The defense had argued that Asencio was mentally ill and engaged in a psychotic episode.

worcester-2.jpg
Amanda Dabrowski. (Family photo)

After the verdict, Dabrowski's family hugged the prosecutors in the courtroom.

Asencio now faces life in prison.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.