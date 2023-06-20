Carlos Asencio convicted in 2019 murder of Amanda Dabrowski inside Worcester restaurant

BOSTON – Carlos Asencio was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend inside a busy Worcester restaurant in 2019.

A jury in Worcester Superior Court convicted the 28-year-old New Hampshire man of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski, inside O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester. Prosecutors say Asencio stabbed Dabrowski nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being tackled by patrons and restaurant staff.

Prosecutors laid out that the case was about revenge and manipulation.

"Carlos Asencio wanted revenge against his ex-girlfriend and former colleague Amanda Dabrowski. You are going to hear that Mr. Asencio later lost his job, became homeless and he blames Amanda Dabrowski for all of these problems," prosecutors said in their opening statement last week.

Carlos Asencio was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday. WBZ-TV

The two had met while working at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Danvers and only dated briefly.

Investigators say Asencio assaulted Dabrowski as she left the bathroom while gathering for her book club. Several witnesses were called to the testify, including Amanda's mother and a restaurant employee who witnessed the attack.

The defense had argued that Asencio was mentally ill and engaged in a psychotic episode.

Amanda Dabrowski. (Family photo)

After the verdict, Dabrowski's family hugged the prosecutors in the courtroom.

Asencio now faces life in prison.