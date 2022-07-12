Revs' Carles Gil named MLS All-Star for second straight season

FOXBORO -- Carles Gil is once again an All-Star. The Revolution captain has earned a Major League Soccer All-Star selection for the second straight season, the league announced Tuesday.

Gil is the first Revolution player to earn consecutive All-Star Team selections since Shalrie Joseph did so in eight straight seasons from 2004-11. Gil and the rest of the MLS All-Star squad will take on the Liga BBVA MX All-Star Team on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

After being forced to sit out last year's exhibition tilt due to injury, Gil is eager to hit the All-Star pitch in 2022.

"It's a pleasure for me to be there in that squad," Gil said Tuesday. "Especially after a big year for me and for the team, I wanted to continue like this. Last year, I had an injury so I missed the game, but hopefully this year I can be there and enjoy the moment."

Gil racked up the accolades last year as the Revolution won their first Supporters' Shield, earning both MLS MVP and MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors in addition to his All-Star selection. He's picked up where he left off this season with four goals and nine assists through 19 league appearances for New England.

The Revolution will look to get back to their winning ways this weekend after the club's 10-game unbeaten streak was snapped last weekend in New York City. New England will visit the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, a match you can catch on TV38 starting at 7:30 p.m.