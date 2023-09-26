Watch CBS News
Car collides with Green Line trolley in Brookline

By Tammy Mutasa

BROOKLINE - A car collided with a Green Line trolley at the intersection of Beacon and St Paul streets Monday night, leaving the car wedged into the side of the trolley. A passenger from the trolley and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Officials say the car and Cleveland Circle bound trolley were traveling in the same direction on Beacon, when the car made an illegal left turn at a red light. The car's driver was cited for a red light violation. 

The crash disrupted the Green Line C Branch for about three hours as shuttle buses replaced service between St. Mary's Street and Coolidge Corner.

Crews had to shut down the overhead powerlines connected to the trolley before they could remove the crashed car. 

