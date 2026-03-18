Proposal to transform Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro faces backlash. Mayor says "it's a funding decision."

For many in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Capron Park Zoo is more than just a place to visit, it's a source of lifelong memories. Now, a proposal to potentially close the zoo that's been in the city for nearly 90 years is facing backlash.

"The memories that I have here are sacred. Obviously, I came back here. I had really great times," said Casey Ribeiro.

Rebeiro grew up in North Attleboro going to the zoo with family. It's where she adopted her passion for animal science. She's worked at Capron Park for 15 years, now serving as its curator, overseeing the 109 animals that call it home.

"Our main focus right now is the health and the welfare of the animals, so that's, we're continuing day-to-day operations in that sense because they're our main priority," she said.

But behind the scenes, concern is growing among the roughly dozen staff members as their jobs may soon be at risk.

Mayor says city can no longer finance Capron Park Zoo

"The decision has been made to transform the zoo into something else, yes," said Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone during a press conference Wednesday.

DeSimone's plan would eliminate the nearly 90-year-old public zoo and transform the space into preserve land with an animal rehabilitation center.

"I don't know how else to say that the city can no longer to afford to finance the zoo as it is," DeSimone said. "Fundamentally it's a funding decision."

Lion at the Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The mayor cited budget constraints, rising health care costs for city personnel, and tens of millions of dollars in future capital improvement needed to keep it in operation, as key factors behind the change.

"Although this is probably one of the hardest decisions I have made as Mayor, the current and long-term financial challenges facing the zoo and the City require a plan for the next chapter in the history of Capron Park Zoo, and a future that provides financially sustainable family-friendly recreational opportunities and enjoyment for community residents and visitors," DeSimone wrote in a letter to city council.

Residents push back against zoo proposal

However, some local leaders strongly oppose the proposal to close the zoo.

"In 2024, the zoo brought 100,000 people to the city," said Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Closing the zoo is going to be disastrous to the city of Attleboro."

Many residents are also now pushing back.

"I can't see the community devastated and not try to do something to fix it," said Donna Lavoie, who launched a petition that gathered more than 1,000 signatures within 24 hours.

"I came here as a child. I brought my children here. I bring my grandchildren here. It's full of excitement and adventure. This is an amazing zoo, and I had to do something," Lavoie explained.

Zoo staff are hoping there's some sort of reconsideration, before both employees and animals are forced into uncertain futures.

"I'm hopeful that we can make some changes just because this is devastating and I don't think it's a well thought out plan," Ribero added.

The mayor said the proposal remains in the early stages, with no changes expected to begin until September. Members of the city council will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday, March 24.