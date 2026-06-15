Cabo Verde pulls off stunning 0-0 draw with Spain in its World Cup debut

Tiny Cabo Verde pulled off a stunning result in its World Cup debut, shutting out heavily favored Spain.

An impressive performance by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha helped Cabo Verde play one of the favorites to in the tournament to a 0-0 draw. The final score is the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Cabo Verde actually had a chance to in the game, but Diney Borges' late header was saved by Spain keeper Unai Simon.

European champion Spain's roster is filled with superstar players. But they were frustrated by the underdogs from Cabo Verde, with Vozinha pulling off a string of saves before halftime.

Cabo Verde's Kevin Pina (6) heads the ball against Spain's Aymeric Laporte (14) during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cabo Verde in Atlanta on June 15, 2026. Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came closest to scoring for Spain, hitting the bar with shot and later forcing a save from Vozinha on another well-struck ball.

The keeper also denied Pedri and pushed away another potential score late in the half.

Cabo Verde — a group of islands with around half a million inhabitants — is playing at its first World Cup.

The 2010 champion Spain is aiming to win the World Cup for a second time, but coach Luis de la Fuente warned on Sunday that Cabo Verde could be one of the surprise teams of the tournament.

Cabo Verde continued to defend stubbornly in the second half and not even teenage star Lamine Yamal could turn the game Spain's way after he entered the match.