Cape Cod chips falsely claim to have "no artificial" ingredients, class action lawsuit alleges

Cape Cod Potato Chips are the subject of a class action lawsuit that takes issue with a claim on the brand's packaging.

The makers of the kettle cooked snack are accused of falsely advertising the made-in-Massachusetts products as having no artificial ingredients. Plaintiff Rozaliya Ripa filed the lawsuit in a New York federal court in late October.

Ripa says she bought the sea salt & vinegar-flavored chips in August at a Brooklyn Stop & Shop for $3.99. The outside of the chip bag states "No Artificial Colors, Flavors of Preservatives."

A bag of the Cape Cod potato chips shown in the lawsuit. Cape Cod Potato Chips

"Defendant makes these natural claims in an effort to capitalize on the growing market for natural products. Health-conscious consumers are willing to pay a price premium for products labeled and advertised as natural because they believe that such products are safer and/or healthier to consume," the lawsuit states. "But, unfortunately for consumers, the Products contain an ingredient that is not natural: synthetic citric acid."

The lawsuit cites the U.S. Department of Agriculture in saying that citric acid is used to add flavor or act as a preservative in food. It says natural citric acid is "no longer commercially available" because it's too expensive, and only synthetic citric acid made with "industrial chemicals" is used for packaged foods.

The Cape Cod chip brand has been owned by The Campbell's Company since 2018.

"We decline to comment on this pending litigation," a spokesperson for Campbell's said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

The lawsuit claims synthetic citric acid has been linked to health conditions like "asthma, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, autistic spectrum disorder and fibromyalgia."

"Had Plaintiff and members of the Classes known the Products in fact contained a synthetic ingredient, they would not have purchased the Products, or only would have been willing to pay substantially less for them," the lawsuit says.

Cape Cod chips are still made in Hyannis, where the brand was founded in 1980. The factory used to be open for tours, but the Cape Cod chips website says they are not being offered at this time.

Financial media company MarketBeat.com said in a September report that Cape Cod Potato Chips was the "most loved homegrown brand" in the state, according to a survey of Massachusetts residents.