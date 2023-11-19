Cape Cod grand jury indicts Randy Patterson-Gerber for murder in 6-week-old baby's 2021 death

BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable grand jury indicted Randy Patterson-Gerber on a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 death of a 6-week-old infant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois announced the indictment on Sunday.

A 911 caller reported the unresponsive infant on September 7, 2021. Responding police officers said the baby was discolored and cool to the touch when they arrived.

First responders performed CPR on the way to Cape Cod Hospital. The infant was transferred by MedFlight to a Boston hospital, but later died.

Patterson-Gerber is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court Monday.