Paddleboarders have close encounter with great white shark off Cape Cod beach

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and the one of a shark taken by two teenagers in Woods Hole on Cape Cod July 4th certainly tells a story.

Margaret Bowles and Madeleine Cronin were paddleboarding near Stony Beach as they often do. When Cronin went to take a picture of Bowles, she had no idea what she would capture at the edge of the frame.

Feet away from great white shark

"I was like, take a picture of me," said Bowles. "Then next to her board, this 8-inch out of the water fin. It's like fleshy and grey and I am like, 'Oh my goodness.' My heart kind of sank."

Margaret Bowles and Madeleine Cronin were on paddleboards near Stony Beach in Woods Hole when a white shark swam nearby. Madeleine Cronin

Cronin was on a paddleboard just a few feet away. "When I am looking through the phone, I see her face change from just like happy or whatever to, 'Oh my God there's a shark,'" Cronin said.

The women kicked it into high gear. Paddling to shore so hard Cronin said she broke her oar on the way. Once they got their bearings the women reported the siting using the Sharktivity App. The request made its way to John Chisolm of the New England Aquarium.

"In that location it is pretty rare for a white shark," said Chisolm. "But it has happened in the past. In this case the shark had a pointed dorsal fin, so I knew it was a white shark."

"They could appear anywhere"

Chisolm credited the women for how they handled the situation and gave these tips for others swimming in open water this summer.

"Stay calm first of all. If you see the shark, you are at an advantage. It's when you can't see the shark that things can go bad," Chisolm said. "You've got to be aware that sharks are in our waters this time of year. They could appear anywhere. Even when you least expect them, so you have to take that into consideration and prepare before you go."