Good Samaritans rush into action to save drowning man on Cape Cod

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BARNSTABLE – A woman vacationing with her family on Cape Cod rushed into action along with another Good Samaritan to help save a man from drowning.

It happened on Friday at Dowses Beach in Osterville. A 911 call alerted police and firefighters to the near-drowning.

The Barnstable Police Department said the 46-year-old man was not familiar with an abrupt drop-off and the strong current in the channel. He started yelling for help and was struggling to get back to the surface.

Good Samaritan jumped in "without hesitation"

According to witnesses, 33-year-old Frances Lonergan of Longmeadow, Massachusetts "without hesitation" jumped into action. She was at the beach with her family and newborn baby, but rushed into the water when she heard the man's cries for help.

Police said another Good Samaritan saw Lonergan's "selfless act of courage" and also jumped into the water to help.

Witnesses say Frances Lonergan rushed in to help save a drowning man in Barnstable. Barnstable Police Department

Actions "undoubtedly saved the swimmer's life"

The man was conscious and alert when he was pulled from the water. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance for additional evaluation.

Police did not provide an update on his condition, but said the fast action of beachgoers saved his life.

"Witnesses explained that Mrs. Lonergan's heroic actions undoubtedly saved the swimmer's life," Barnstable Police said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful for the bystanders who put their own safety at risk to save the life of a complete stranger. Your actions exemplify true bravery and compassion. Job Well Done!"

