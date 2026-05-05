Major phase of Cape Cod bridge replacement project gets underway. MassDOT apologizes for loud noise.

A major phase of the new Sagamore Bridge project over the Cape Cod Canal is getting underway. It's called the foundation load testing program, and piles are being driven deep into the ground in Bourne.

"The piles will be driven 75 to 90 feet deep. The shafts will be driven 100 feet deep," MassDOT Megaprojects Delivery Office Executive Director Luisa Paiewonsky said.

The purpose is to gather data that MassDOT will use to design the foundation of the new Sagamore Bridge and determine which types of piles to use. It's loud and ground shaking but a critical first step for the construction of the $2.1 billion Sagamore Bridge.

Foundation load testing program gets underway for new Sagamore Bridge project. CBS Boston

MassDOT says this loud banging will only take place for a few days and only during weekday business hours. "We apologize in advance to anyone disturbed by the noise and we do it in service in getting the Sagamore Bridge built as soon as possible," Paiewonsky said.

Barbara Kroeze owns Tulp Outdoor Living, a patio store located right next to the testing site. She says she's concerned about business while the project is taking place but wants to ensure customers that they are open. "You feel the whole building shaking. You can still come in, but it looks like you cannot, but it's still possible. Just come to our store we have a beautiful collection," Kroeze said.

The foundation load testing program is expected to last two or three months. MassDOT says because it's off to the side of the current bridge, they are not expecting it to cause a lot of traffic this busy summer season. "We don't expect that this work will have significant traffic impacts, it's all taking place behind the fence," Paiewonsky said.

Construction on the new Sagamore Bridge will begin in 2027. MassDOT says it is committed to keeping two lanes in each direction open throughout the construction phase. "So, the people of Cape Cod and five million visitors annually will be able to travel over a new bridge," Paiewonsky said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2037.