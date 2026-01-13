Massachusetts begins taking deeds for homes affected by Sagamore Bridge replacement project

The state of Massachusetts has started taking over the property deeds of homes that will be affected by the Sagamore Bridge replacement project on Cape Cod.

The Department of Transportation said that as of Monday, the deeds on three properties out of the 13 being taken under eminent domain have been transferred to the state. A fourth property is scheduled to have its deed transferred later this week.

"MassDOT is taking steps to ensure a respectful and fair process for homeowners impacted by eminent domain, while at the same time, MassDOT takes steps to advance construction of the critically important replacement of the 90 year old Sagamore Bridge for the people of Cape Cod," the agency said in a statement.

Under eminent domain laws, the government can pay a fair market price to take a private property for public use. MassDOT notified the homeowners last February that their properties would be taken.

"For each property there is the appraisal period, then the deed transfer, then a 120-day period the owner has to consider the appraisal," MassDOT said. "After the deed transfer, the owner has an opportunity to enter an agreement with MassDOT to stay in their home if they need more time to relocate. MassDOT compensates each owner for the home and pays relocation expenses also."

Some of the homeowners near the bridge told WBZ-TV last year they were crushed to learn their homes would be taken from them.

"We cried, right, because it's devastating to us. This is heartbreaking to us that they're just coldly giving us a letter that says we're going to destroy your home," Marc Hendel said.

"It's uprooted everything that we've ever thought about in our whole lives of having," said David Collins, who had been in his Round Hill home for 60 years.

MassDOT said it "realizes relocations are challenging for property owners and has professional staff continuing to assist and support owners during the process."

The aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges see 5 million visitors every year. They have been both deemed structurally deficient and Gov. Maura Healey's administration has focused on replacing the Sagamore first because it sees more traffic and more crashes than the Bourne Bridge.

There were concerns about the funding the bridge projects last year after a Trump administration official said Boston-based Army Corps of Engineers project would be considered for cancellation, though the federal government has not followed through with that threat.

The state has previously estimated that the new bridges could be built by 2034.