Cape Air plane struck by JetBlue tug vehicle at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Two Cape Air pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution after the plane they were on was struck by a JetBlue tug vehicle at Logan Airport Monday night.

Cape Air said there were three passengers and two crew members on board Cape Air Flight 5101 from Nantucket to Boston. There were no reported injuries.

A tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft struck the rear of Cape Air plane at Logan Airport, according to Massport. Caroline Agid

According to Massport, a tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft struck the rear of the Cape Air plane "at a slow rate of speed." It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Massport said the two Cape Air pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Cape Air aircraft involved in the incident has been removed from service for inspection.

The JetBlue tug has been removed from service, and the JetBlue plane will undergo a thorough inspection, according to the airline. "Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we will investigate this incident," JetBlue said in a statement.

JetBlue said it has not been made aware of any injuries from the incident.

Planes clip wings at Logan Airport

Earlier on Monday, two planes operated by American Airlines and Frontier Airlines clipped wings on the tarmac at Logan Airport.

The FAA told CBS News in a statement that is investigating the collision. The agency said the American plane was a Boeing 777 that was being towed when it hit the Frontier jet, an Airbus A321. The FAA said the collision occurred in an area that is not under air traffic control.