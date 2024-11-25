American, Frontier planes clip wings at Logan Airport in Boston

BOSTON - Two planes operated by American Airlines and Frontier Airlines clipped wings on the tarmac at Logan Airport in Boston Monday. No one was hurt from the collision that happened at about noon at a Terminal E gate with passengers on board.

A Massport spokesperson said the wingtips at the end of the wings of both planes touched. The jets are being checked for damage, and Massport said "most likely those planes will not fly."

Apparent damage to American Airlines plane

WBZ-TV's helicopter flew over the scene and captured what appeared to be a hole in the wing of the American Airlines plane.

American said Flight 109 had just arrived from London. The plane has been removed from service for inspection, the airline said.

The wing of the Frontier Airlines plane caused damage to the American Airlines jet's wing. CBS Boston

There was also a firetruck and Massachusetts State Police vehicles at the scene.

The two planes that clipped wings at Logan Airport in Boston. CBS Boston

FAA investigating collision at Logan Airport

The FAA told CBS News in a statement that is investigating the collision. The agency said the American plane was a Boeing 777 that was being towed when it hit the Frontier jet, an Airbus A321.

"The incident occurred in an aera that's not under air traffic control," the FAA said.

There have been other minor collisions at Logan in recent years. A pair of JetBlue planes hit each other in the de-icing area in February, with one wingtip touching another plane's tail. A United Airlines plane being towed clipped wings with another United jet in March 2023. And in March 2022, a Delta plane's winglet hit another Delta aircraft's horizontal stabilizer at the gate.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Logan expects to see 1.2 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel week, WBZ NewsRadio reported.