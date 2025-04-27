15-year-old boy found dead after canoe capsizes in New Hampshire lake

A teenage boy was found dead in Governor's Lake in New Hampshire Sunday morning after State Police said a canoe carrying several teenagers flipped over the night before.

It happened shortly before midnight at Governor's Lake in Raymond. State Police said a 911 caller reported the canoe with several teenagers inside flipped over and one was now missing.

First responders, including New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire State Police's Marine Patrol and the Raymond Police and Fire departments began searching for the teen late Saturday night. The body of the 15-year-old boy was found at around 8 a.m. Sunday by divers about 30 feet from shore. State Police said he was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

The teen's name has not been released, pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday.