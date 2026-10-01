Man accused of sexual assault in women's locker room at Cambridge Planet Fitness

A man was arrested Thursday morning after police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said he went into the women's locker room at a Planet Fitness in Porter Square and sexually assaulted people inside.

Police responded to an emergency call at the Massachusetts Avenue gym, just after 9 a.m. Thursday. According to Cambridge police, the suspect, later identified as Laquan Holland, was arrested at the scene. One victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident left frequent gym-goers shaken. "I've always felt safe. Now that I've heard that this had happened, I'll definitely have to look behind my back," said Dr. Yena Do, who works out frequently at the gym. "Which is not a great feeling. I'm going there to work out, undressing out of my scrubs and get into my workout clothes. I'm definitely going to think about that."

The Planet Fitness is located on the bottom floor of Lesley University's University Hall, a multi-use building that includes several private businesses accessible by the public.

Lesley University student Sophia Holloway said everyone should be able to feel safe in all public spaces.

"It's horrible. I feel like it's a big tragedy. Everyone should be able to feel safe and secure wherever they are. Women out here face such hardships, and I think that the world needs to know that it's not OK," Holloway said.

Lesley University said the incident in a private business did not involve any of its students or staff.

"As an urban campus, Lesley University and our on campus public safety team work with Cambridge Police Department in supporting a safe environment for our students, staff and community in and around our building," the university said in a statement.

Planet Fitness said the franchise group canceled Holland's membership following the incident.

"Planet Fitness is committed to providing a safe environment for all. The franchise group has cancelled the membership of the individual involved and is working with local law enforcement to support their investigation into this matter," the company said in a statement.

Holland is expected to be arraigned on charges in district court Friday. The incident remains under investigation.