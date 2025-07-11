Cambridge will shut down streets around condo building due to collapse concerns

The City of Cambridge is shutting down roads around a condo complex which inspectors worry could collapse.

Safety precautions are now in place because the Riverview Condominiums at 221 Mt. Auburn Street is at risk of collapsing and the city is now taking over the demolition process.

WBZ first told you about the situation at the condo complex last November. All the residents, many of whom were seniors, were forced to move out because of serious structural problems uncovered during a roof repair project.

"It's a little crazy but it's a little crazier that building might fall, so the city's got to do what it's got to do to ensure everyone is safe," said Kim Ruben who lives next door to the troubled condo building. "I think it's a shame and I feel bad for the people who lived there- a lot of who were older and had to go find new places to live but I think right now we just want everybody to be safe."

Building to be demolished

Starting next Saturday July 19, Mt. Auburn and Spark Streets around the building will be closed until the building is demolished and two bus routes will be re-routed.

It leaves a lot of questions for neighbors who will be impacted.

The Riverview Condominiums on Mt. Auburn Street in Cambridge will be demolished. CBS Boston

"Just how long it's going to take? What the people around here should expect?" asked neighbor Ani Keshishian. "I think it's going to be pretty rough, and the hospital is around the corner. This is a pretty popular area and there's already traffic in this area."

The nine-story building was prime real estate overlooking the Charles River since the 1960s.

Many residents hoped they could one day return, but the city says the condo association concluded that fixing the building isn't feasible, and it will need to be taken down as soon as possible.

"I had been walking my dog through there all the time and I'm like, oh maybe we shouldn't be cutting through before the fencing went up," said Ruben. "So, I'm hoping they'll pull it down and it will be safe and won't be too much of a nightmare, but we'll see."

City officials say demolition is several months away, but the hope is to have the site demolished in late 2025.

The City of Cambridge posted more information about the demolition project.