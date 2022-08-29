Watch CBS News
Cambridge police officer charged with drunk driving after crashing into motorcyclists

CAMBRIDGE – A Cambridge police officer is on administrative leave and facing drunk driving charges following a crash early Monday morning.

Officer Michael Daniliuk, 57, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light after a crash with three motorcyclists at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street around midnight.

Daniliuk, who is a youth resource officer and has been with the department for 24 years, was not on duty at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclists were stopped at a traffic light when Daniliuk hit them, police said.

Daniliuk and two of the motorcyclists were hospitalized after the crash, though none of the injuries are described as serious.

Cambridge Police said Daniliuk has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which it said is department policy.

