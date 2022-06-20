Suspect charged in 2015 for multiple bank robberies arrested again

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police have arrested a suspect in a Alewife Brook Parkway bank robbery.

Police said the suspect, Kim N. Daley, who is in his early 50s, passed a note to a bank teller on Monday afternoon. No weapon was shown. An off-duty officer then spotted Daley in a grocery store and was taken into custody at a River Street pharmacy.

In 2015, Daley was arrested in connection with robberies in three banks: the East Cambridge Saving Bank and Naveo Credit Union in Cambridge and Rockland Trust in Allston. In all of those bank robberies, a teller was handed a note demanding money. Daley was arrested in New York City in August of 2015 and sent to Massachusetts to face charges.