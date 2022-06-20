Suspect charged in 2015 for multiple bank robberies arrested again
CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police have arrested a suspect in a Alewife Brook Parkway bank robbery.
Police said the suspect, Kim N. Daley, who is in his early 50s, passed a note to a bank teller on Monday afternoon. No weapon was shown. An off-duty officer then spotted Daley in a grocery store and was taken into custody at a River Street pharmacy.
In 2015, Daley was arrested in connection with robberies in three banks: the East Cambridge Saving Bank and Naveo Credit Union in Cambridge and Rockland Trust in Allston. In all of those bank robberies, a teller was handed a note demanding money. Daley was arrested in New York City in August of 2015 and sent to Massachusetts to face charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.