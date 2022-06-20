Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect charged in 2015 for multiple bank robberies arrested again

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police have arrested a suspect in a Alewife Brook Parkway bank robbery.

Police said the suspect, Kim N. Daley, who is in his early 50s, passed a note to a bank teller on Monday afternoon. No weapon was shown. An off-duty officer then spotted Daley in a grocery store and was taken into custody at a River Street pharmacy.

In 2015, Daley was arrested in connection with robberies in three banks: the East Cambridge Saving Bank and Naveo Credit Union in Cambridge and Rockland Trust in Allston. In all of those bank robberies, a teller was handed a note demanding money. Daley was arrested in New York City in August of 2015 and sent to Massachusetts to face charges.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 7:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.