CAMBRIDGE - No one was hurt in a fire on the 17th floor of a high rise in Cambridge on Easter Sunday.

The fire broke out in a kitchen in apartment at a complex on Memorial Drive around 10 a.m.

A kitchen fire broke out on the 17th floor of an apartment building in Cambridge Easter Sunday. CBS Boston

Firefighters put it out quickly and the floor was aired out.

A kitchen fire broke out on the 17th floor of this high rise in Cambridge Easter Sunday. CBS Boston

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.