Walpole police plead with Cam Schlittler to give Red Sox some runs: "We promise not to pull you over"

New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler continued his domination of the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, despite pleas from a Massachusetts police department.

The Walpole, Massachusetts, native pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, giving up only two hits and one walk while striking out 10. The Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-0 and are now one win away from winning the Wild Card Series rematch.

Schlittler is the son of Needham Police Chief John Schlittler. But apparently he wasn't enticed by an offer made Tuesday by his "Hometown PD."

"Alright Cam, hear us out," the Walpole Police Department posted to Facebook. "We know you're probably gonna win the AL Cy Young award, which is an outstanding achievement for a Walpole kid! But how 'bout just one bad inning tonight and a couple cheap (unearned) runs for the Sox?"

"We promise not to pull you over next time you're in town!" the department added.

According to MLB Stats, Schlittler now has a 0.47 ERA against the Red Sox over six games, allowing only two earned runs in 38.2 innings while striking out 49.

It's been a contentious relationship at times between Schlittler and Boston fans. Before he beat the Red Sox in the playoffs last year, he said comments from some back home crossed the line. He also said in April that he and his family have received death threats from Red Sox fans.

Another Massachusetts native on the Yankees, Cohasset's Ben Rice, also beat up on the Sox Tuesday night. He drove in six runs on four hits, capped off with an eighth-inning grand slam.