Caleb Porter fired as head coach of New England Revolution

The Caleb Porter era is over in New England. The Revolution "parted ways" with the head coach on Monday after just two seasons with the club.

Assistant coach Pablo Moreira will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, the Revolution announced Monday.

"I am very grateful to Caleb Porter for the energy, effort, and dedication he has brought to the Revolution over the last two years," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said in the club's release. "I have the utmost respect for Caleb and all the tireless work he's invested in the club, and we wish him the best moving forward."

Onalfo is set to talk with reporters at the Revolution Training Center in Foxboro on Tuesday.

Caleb Porter with New England Revolution

Porter brought an impressive résumé to New England when he was hired in December of 2023, with a 113-93-89 record, a Coach of the Year award from 2013, and two MLS Cup titles. But his past success did not transfer to New England.

The Revolution are a disappointing 8-14-8 so far this season, and went 23-39-13 overall under Porter. New England's offense has been non-existent at times under Porter, with captain Carles Gil the only offensive player enjoying much success over the last two seasons.

With just 39 goals in 2025, the Revs rank 11th out of the 15 Eastern Conference teams. The club was last in Major League Soccer last season with 37 goals and were tied for the worst goal differential at minus-37.

New England held off postseason elimination for another week with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to save Porter's job. The Revs can be eliminated during the upcoming weekend with a loss or draw in Philadelphia or a Chicago win over Minnesota.