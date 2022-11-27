Busy day at Logan Airport as Thanksgiving travelers return

BOSTON – Travelers are spending Sunday heading back home following Thanksgiving, leading to a busy day at Logan Airport.

According to AAA, this year will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel period since they began tracking data in 2000. Sunday wraps up the five-day busy stretch .

More than 54 million people were expected to travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving. That's up almost 2% from last year.

Prices are also high this year, but one traveler said it was worth it.

"It definitely gets crazy, and definitely is expensive and what not, but family is family and you got to spend time with them," Sydney Bork said.

To help with the increase in passengers at Logan Airport, extra staff will be on hand to help passengers and families, many who have not traveled since before the COVID pandemic.