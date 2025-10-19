Bus carrying UMass Lowell students catches fire in Westwood, Massachusetts

A bus carrying members of the UMass Lowell Marching Band caught fire in Westwood, Massachusetts Sunday while they were en route to a show in Norwood.

It happened on High Street in Westwood. A spokesman for the school said the students were traveling to a band show at Norwood High School when one of them noticed a "noxious" smell and saw smoke and flames. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke in the air while fire trucks and other first responders were on the scene.

About 40 students, most from the band's percussion section, were on the bus at the time. The school said everyone got off the bus safely and no one was hurt.

The school said a second bus carrying students and a truck carrying band equipment arrived at the school without any incident. The band ended up performing at the show, "reflecting the wishes of the students." The show was hosted by the Massachusetts Instrumental and Choral Conductors Association.

The band's next performance is in Quincy on Oct. 26.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

Westwood is located in Norfolk County and neighbors Norwood, where the performance took place. Westwood is about 30 minutes southwest of Boston.