Burlington stylist aims to make "Month of Kindness" national

Woman who made May "Month of Kindness" in Massachusetts looks to do it in other states

BURLINGTON -- Did you know there is a law in Massachusetts making May the official month of kindness?

Well, the woman who made that happen is now on a mission to bring it to other states.

While cutting hair, Joyce Deliyiannis, a master stylist at D'Spa by Dellaria in Burlington, hears a lot of stories from people sitting in her salon chair. Back in 2009, there was a common theme.

"When the economy went south, a lot of the clients and friends were worrying, 'How I will be able to afford my hair if I lose my job?'" Deliyiannis said.

So she started coming in to her salon on her day off to provide free haircuts to her clients, who were dealing with unemployment. And Deliyiannis didn't stop there.

"I would put two gift cards, a gas card, and a supermarket card."

And she started handing out a book, where people could write about what they needed.

"Then the employed will read the book and pick up and say, 'Joyce, I will get this need. A computer, the shoes, the sneakers, pay for transportation. This is like so many stories. These stories are so powerful."

Surrounded by acts of kindness, she was inspired to create an official month of kindness in Massachusetts.

"I got in touch with Congress to get advice. They say, 'It's a great idea, but lady, don't waste your time.' And I said, 'Can you please just tell me what I need to do?' And they said I have to make it into an organization or corporation. I said, 'Thank you very much. Watch me.'"

That's how the non-profit organization HELPIS was born, which stands for "Help Me Help Someone." The group connects people who need help with those who want to help.

Social workers, hospitals, attorneys, schools, and organizations reach out to Joyce and her team with a specific need, and they put out the request.

Over time, it has changed from the first book to now Facebook.

Cambridge Street Closet at Burlington High School is one of the places that reaches out to the organization. School employees open the space in January as a way of organizing donations like a store for students and families.

"We contact Joyce and say, 'Here are items that people are looking for and we're hopeful that you can find help us find them,'" said Renee Dacey, a teacher at Burlington High School. "And she does. Within a week, she shows up at our school with bags of donations."

Deliyiannis has helped thousands, and has donated over 13,000 haircuts to those in need.

"I just love it. I love it, you know, because I just love it. I can not explain it," said Deliyiannis. "Kindness doesn't expire."

Her dream came true in 2016 when Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill making May the official month of kindness in Massachusetts.

"It's the message. You can make things happen. There is no such thing as a dream that is not realistic. It might be difficult, but it is not impossible."

And now she is on a mission to spread the law across the country.

"I believe that we can make it national, and maybe, who knows, maybe worldwide. Because it doesn't exit. Lets go for it. What do we have to lose? It's a beautiful journey."