Massachusetts parents outraged students were asked graphic questions about sex

Parents in Burlington, Massachusetts are outraged after children as young as 11 were asked graphic questions about sex.

It was standing room only inside the Burlington School Committee meeting Tuesday night, where angry parents demanded consequences after they say they were blindsided and betrayed by their school.

"I am trusting you with the two most precious things I have," one parent said. "It is criminal for you to corrupt them."

Burlington parents were emotional, and didn't mince words, directing their disappointment and disgust at school leaders.

"You are not allowed to shove it down our throats!" another parent said.

This all comes after the community's middle and high schoolers were given a new version of a youth risk behavior survey. School leaders missed the changes.

"It made me feel so sick to my stomach for all of those kids," said Adrianne Simeone.

Students given survey after parents opt-out

Simeone was one of several parents who chose for her student to "opt-out." The middle schooler was given the survey anyway.

"It asked specific questions about have you had sexual intercourse," Simeone said. "Have you used sex toys. This is a question going to children as young as 11."

The school district is now facing two federal complaints, accused of violating the law that allows parents to excuse their students from surveys.

"If a hockey coach, of a 7th grade kid asked them any questions along these lines they'd be in jail," said parent David Hanafin.

Other parents defended the need for surveys and research, arguing they protect kids and put safeguards in place.

"This is precisely how we know and have known for many years that it is critically important to make sure LGBTQ kids feel safe in school because this is specifically a place where they have not been safe," said parent Sheri Markle.

Students discussing survey

Students who spoke at the meeting said the questions about drugs, drinking, and sex have the attention of the room.

"These questions have started to make people at school talk about drugs more, and rarely in a negative way. They're getting normalized because of you," a student said at the meeting.

The superintendent sent a message home to parents, acknowledging, "There were areas for improvement, particularly in the opt-out process and delivery of the proctor script."

The district is no longer contracting with this public health consultant. No surveys will be given until a new policy is written and approved by the school committee.