Crash on I-95 in Burlington, Massachusetts sends large metal plates flying onto highway

1 person seriously hurt in Burlington crash that sent steel plates flying

1 person seriously hurt in Burlington crash that sent steel plates flying

1 person seriously hurt in Burlington crash that sent steel plates flying

A person ended up in the hospital Thursday after a car hit a tractor-trailer, sending large metal plates flying onto Interstate 95 in Burlington, Massachusetts during the morning commute.

It happened on the northbound side of the highway around 6:30 a.m. Sources told WBZ-TV the car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, sending at least six steel plates flying into the road. Four of them landed on the opposite side of the highway, but did not hit any other cars.

Massachusetts State Police said the person in the car was seriously hurt and was rushed to Lahey Hospital. They did not say if the person was the driver or a passenger. There's no word on their condition.

Images from the scene showed heavy damage to the vehicle's front end.

A car involved in a crash on Interstate 95 near Route 3 in Burlington. CBS Boston

The tractor-trailer, which was leaking fuel after the crash, came to a stop in the breakdown lane.

It took more than an hour to clear all the metal plates from the highway.

Police closed the left two lanes of the northbound side of I-95 until 9:15 a.m. while crews worked to contain the tractor-trailer's fuel leak.

Steel panels flew off a tractor-trailer in Burlington on Interstate 95 during a crash involving a passenger vehicle. CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police did not indicate a cause of the crash or if any charges will be filed.

"The crash remains under investigation by the State Police, and we wish the person transported a full recovery," state police said in a statement.

No further information is currently available.