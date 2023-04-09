Watch CBS News
Brush fire burns 30 acres in Gloucester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GLOUCESTER — A brush fire scorched at least 30 acres of land in Gloucester on Saturday. 

The blaze began around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near Quarry Street.

Firefighters spent most of the day trying to knock down the fire.

Hot spots still remain in the area and residents are asked to remain vigilant and avoid the area. 

No homes were damaged in the fire. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:27 PM

