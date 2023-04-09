Brush fire burns 30 acres in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER — A brush fire scorched at least 30 acres of land in Gloucester on Saturday.

The blaze began around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near Quarry Street.

Firefighters spent most of the day trying to knock down the fire.

This is an update regarding the brush fire in the Quarry Street and Hillside Court area. The active fire has been... Posted by City of Gloucester, MA on Saturday, April 8, 2023

Hot spots still remain in the area and residents are asked to remain vigilant and avoid the area.

No homes were damaged in the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.