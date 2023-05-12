LYNN - A large brush fire burning in the Lynn Woods came close to several homes Friday afternoon. Video from SkyEye shows flames and thick white smoke near homes in the area.

The Lynn Fire Department said the fire is bordering Emerald Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Peach Tree Lane and South Ridge Circle.

Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan said when they arrived in the neighborhood, the fire was 20 feet away from some of the homes. "Our crews were able to contain the fire and at least push it back to the middle of the woods right now," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said fire engines and ladder trucks were strategically placed and there is no threat to the homes.

#BREAKING: Large brush fire burning near homes in Lynn. We have a crew headed to the area. Coverage on #WBZ News at 5:00 pic.twitter.com/64yB4ctegd — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) May 12, 2023

"It's a little bit frightening because it was very smoky, ash, flames, high flames right across the street," said neighbor Joanne Trovato.

Evacuation orders have not been ordered and are not expected.