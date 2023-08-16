Watch CBS News
Bruins sign former Harvard captain John Farinacci to entry-level contract

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- John Farinacci won't have to go far to find his new hockey home.

The former Harvard co-captain signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, the team announced on Wednesday. It's a two-year deal with an annual NHL cap hit of $910,000.

The 22-year-old center was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the 76th overall pick in the 2019 draft, but he never signed with the team. Tuesday marked the date that drafted NCAA players who hadn't signed with their drafting team in four years became free agents.

A right-shot, Farinacci missed the first half of last season for the Crimson but then tallied 20 points (5-15-20) in 19 games to close out his college career. In three years at Harvard, he scored 25 goals and recorded 36 assists for 61 points in 79 games. He has also played in 11 games for the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks since the 2017-18 season, scoring six goals and tallying five assists. He won a gold medal for Team USA in the 2021 World Junior Championships, scoring five goals and adding two assists for seven points and a plus-8 rating in seven games.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM

