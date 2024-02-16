Bruins game vs. Penguins to be featured in "NHL Big City Greens Classic"

BOSTON -- Bruins fans will be able to see their team like never before on March 9, when ESPN and Disney will broadcast the game between the Bruins and Penguins as the second "NHL Big City Greens Classic."

The unique broadcast will air as an alternate feed on ESPN+, Disney XD, Disney Channel and Disney+, and it will feature the live game as an animated telecast featuring the characters and look of the show "Big City Greens." Last year, this format debuted for a game between the Capitals and Rangers.

"The alternate presentation will once again leverage tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening while featuring "Big City Greens" characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players," the news release explained. "The presentation will blend two types of tracking technologies – NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player tracking) and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking – to create more dynamic player and character movement to help fans better visualize detailed limb and stick movement and mannerisms."

The Black & Gold hit the Big City (Greens).



The second "NHL Big City Greens Classic," a live, animated NHL game telecast will feature the #NHLBruins matchup against Pittsburgh on March 9 at 3 p.m. ET.



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/YwKfxuu7Mb pic.twitter.com/Xy57XFtMlU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 16, 2024

The game will take place at 3 p.m. ET on March 9 at the TD Garden, and fans only interested in the traditional broadcast will be able to watch that as they normally do. But for those with kids who are fans of "Big City Greens," or for those who are simply curious to see this technology in action, the alternate broadcast will be available.

Bruins-Penguins Big City Greens Classic Image courtesy of Disney

"The younger generation of kids are really going to connect to this," Brad Marchand told ESPN. "A lot of the games are catered towards adults and older people. This is an opportunity for the young generation to connect with the game. Hopefully, it allows them to have a better understanding and be a little more excited about watching."