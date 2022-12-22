Bruins announce conclusion of investigation into player-vetting process, launched in wake of Mitchell Miller signing

BOSTON -- Just over five weeks ago, the Boston Bruins announced that an investigation had been launched into the organization's player-vetting process, after the team signed Mitchell Miller and then cut ties with him two days later following backlash from fans and players on the team.

On Thursday, the Bruins announced that the investigation -- led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, for the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison -- has been completed.

The investigation found that "there was no misconduct by Bruins employees during the Miller vetting process."

The organization will implement a new process to ensure that there is a more thorough vetting system in place.

Though the Bruins announced that they will "part ways" with Miller, no formal transaction has been made. Hockey reporter Frank Seravelli reported Thursday that Miller remains under contract with the Bruins "and has earned more than $116,000 since his Nov. 4 signing."

The Bruins claimed they made the decision to cut ties with Miller upon discovering "new information" about Miller's background, though team president Cam Neely did not reveal any information that hadn't been publicly known prior to the signing.

"We like to take pride in what we do in the community and how we hold ourselves accountable," Neely said in early November. "And we dropped the ball, and I'm here to apologize for that."