Bruins give a promising update on Linus Ullmark after goalie left Tuesday night's win

BOSTON -- As the Bruins celebrated yet another record-setting win on Tuesday night, there was one key member of the team missing on the ice: Goalie Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark wasn't there to get -- or offer up -- a congratulatory hug to his fellow netminder Jeremy Swayman after Tuesday night's 5-2 win over the Capitals, which gave the Bruins and their 133 points on the season a new NHL record. He wasn't there for for the annual "shirts off our backs" ceremony either, leaving Swayman to hand Ullmark's jersey to one lucky fan.

Ullmark was back in the locker room after he left the game in the third period. The Vezina favorite departed midway through the final frame after he tweaked something sliding across the crease.

Swayman replaced Ullmark to put the finishing touches on Boston's record-setting win, which left an unsettling feeling among Bruins fans on an otherwise glorious evening. At least head coach Jim Montgomery offered up an extremely promising update on Ullmark following the victory.

"Just precautionary. He's gonna be fine," said Montgomery, who added that Ullmark was dealing with some muscle-tightening.

Phew. Rest easy, Bruins fans.

Ullmark stopped 19 of the 21 shots that went his way Tuesday night, earning his 40th win of the season. He is now 40-6-1 on the campaign with a 1.89 Goals Against Average and .938 save percentage.

Boston has one more game left in the regular season -- Thursday night in Montreal -- and Montgomery didn't say who would be starting in net. There is still no word on when the postseason will start for the Bruins, but Ullmark should have nearly a week to rest up any of his lingering muscle-tightness before Boston begins its quest for a Stanley Cup.