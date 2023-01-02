Bruins give Fenway fans a thrill with comeback win over Penguins in Winter Classic

BOSTON -- For the entire NHL season, the Boston Bruins have been the best team in the league. But for the majority of the afternoon on Monday, they didn't look like it.

Eventually, though, they figured things out, giving Fenway fans a thrill with a late game-winning goal from Jake DeBrusk.

That goal was barely enough, though, as the Penguins did get the puck into the Boston net. That puck, however, crossed the goal line after time expired, giving the Bruins the narrowest of narrow victories.

Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark had just turned away two high-quality bids from the Penguins prior to that late squeaker, and he finished the game with 26 saves. Ullmark -- who leads the NHL in wins, save percentage, and GAA -- improved to 21-1-1 on the season.

DeBrusk's goal came with just 2:24 remaining in regulation, snapping a 1-1 tie. The Bruins hung on for the 2-1 victory, improving their Winter Classic record to 3-1 and their outdoor games record to 4-1.

Hall with the moves, DeBrusk with the finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6ZBwRKtRgN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

The Bruins fell behind in the second period, taking a 1-0 deficit into the locker room. But DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board at the 7:46 mark of the final period, and he scored the go-ahead goal with just minutes remaining.

The goals were DeBrusk's 15th and 16th of the season.

DeBrusk with the stuff-in for a tie game! #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/OjFv5u0579 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

Pittsburgh lost goaltender Tristan Jarry in the first period, as he left with a lower-body injury after 15:30 of play. The Penguins ruled out his return during the first intermission.

The game was tied after the opening period, when Ullmark made 14 saves. The Bruins landed 10 shots on net in the first.

The Penguins finally broke the scoreless tie at the 8:40 mark of the second period, when Kasperi Kapanen scored on a point-blank one-timer from the goalmouth on a feed from Danton Heinen.

Kasperi Kapanen from his knees to open the scoring in the #WinterClassic 🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/fmIgU8WlRS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

The Penguins took that 1-0 lead into the second intermission, though the Bruins outshot Pittsburgh 9-6 in the middle period.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 29-4-4, and they'll get back to work on Thursday night, when they kick off a three-game West Coast trip with a game against the Los Angeles Kings.