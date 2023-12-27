Bruins beat Sabres 4-1 to end 4-game skid

BUFFALO - Charlie Coyle scored twice and Brad Marchand had two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins, who ended a four-game losing streak. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves.

Erik Johnson scored for the Sabres. Devon Levi made 21 saves.

Special teams played a big role in the outcome as the Bruins scored on their first three power-play chances. Meanwhile, the Sabres went 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

Lohrei opened the scoring 4:19 in, sending the rebound of a shot past Levi.

Coyle stretched the lead to two goals, scoring on a power play with 6:18 left in the first period. Jake DeBrusk got the puck behind the Buffalo net and spotted a wide-open Coyle in front of the Buffalo crease. Coyle then buried a one-timer.

Coyle scored his second power-play goal of the game 4:18 into the second, when his shot deflected off Johnson's skate into the net.

Geekie made it 4-0 with 6:16 left in the second on another power-play goal for the Bruins. After Charlie McAvoy's shot bounced off the end boards, Geekie fired the puck toward the net and a sprawling Levi was unable to make the save. It was Geekie's fourth goal in seven games.

Johnson got the Sabres on the board 5:11 into the third, scoring on a slap shot from the right circle.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo's No. 1 center, missed the game due to personal reasons.

