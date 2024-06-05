Bruce Arena misses New England supporters, says he's disappointing with how things ended with Revolution

BOSTON -- Bruce Arena has spoken for the first time since his resignation from the New England Revolution, though a lot of questions still remain about his departure from the franchise.

Arena joined "Kickin' It" on CBS Sports' Golazo Network on Tuesday, breaking his silence on the situation that led to his suspension and eventual resignation as sporting director and head coach of the Revs. The winningest coach in MLS history couldn't say much about the "inappropriate and insensitive remarks" that led to his departure from New England, citing legal reasons, but said that he would love to clear the air on everything when the time comes.

The 72-year-old took responsibility for his actions and words, but said the whole situation was "hurtful." And while the public remains in the dark on what exactly happened, Arena said his Revolution players are aware of how things played out.

"The players know what went on," Arena told co-host Charlie Davies. "Because of legal restrictions, I can't talk. The message to the people of New England is, 'I miss you.' The people in Boston were great to me, wonderful people. The players were great, so I enjoyed my time there. I'm disappointed in the way things ended and how they ended. But I don't have control of that."

Arena was placed on administrative leave by New England last July and MLS launched an investigation into the allegations against him. He resigned in September, but has been cleared by Major League Soccer to coach again in the league. However, the league didn't make that clear to its clubs, and Arena believes that hindered his chances of landing a new coaching gig in MLS.

"I was cleared in December and no one knew that," he said. "I did talk to a couple of teams and I think some information wasn't communicated properly, but we'll leave it at that."

Arena would obviously love to get another job in Major League Soccer, and also said he's received interest from European teams. But for now, he remains without a job on the sidelines.

"If that's the ending, that's a slap in the face," said Arena.