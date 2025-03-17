Brown University doctor denied entry to U.S. because of photos on her phone, court documents show

Rhode Island doctor denied admission to U.S. because of photos on phone

Rhode Island doctor denied admission to U.S. because of photos on phone

Rhode Island doctor denied admission to U.S. because of photos on phone

According to now-sealed court filings, a Brown University doctor from Lebanon was denied entry into the United States after Customs and Border Protection found images of Hezbollah fighters on her phone.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh was granted an HB1 or work visa on March 11. On March 13, she flew into Boston's Logan Airport where CBP officials searched her phone and conducted an interview with her, court documents state.

During that interview, a Customs and Border Protection official asked Alawieh why she had photos of Hezbollah on her phone, including photos of the designated terror group's assassinated leader, Hassan Nasrallah. She allegedly told the official that some of the photos came from family and friends from a WhatsApp group and that Nasrallah, "Is a religious and spiritual person."

Allegedly attended Hezbollah rally

According to the court documents, Alawieh also admitted to attending a Hezbollah rally.

"I attended the commemoration of the death of Nasrallah during this trip while I was waiting for my visa," she allegedly told the official.

After the interview, the government stated it denied Alawieh's admission into the U.S. and revoked her visa. She was put on a flight back to Paris and is now in Lebanon.

CBP phone search

Immigration attorney Stephen Roth says Customs and Border Protection can search anyone's phone for national security reasons inside an airport, and reserves the right to refuse admission to immigrants, even if their visa has been approved by the State Department.

"CBP has statutory, regulatory and legal precedent on their side that allows them to search anyone's phone coming into the United States," Roth said.

Lawyers for Alawieh say Customs and Border Protection "willfully" ignored an order by a federal judge allowing the doctor to stay in the U.S. for 48 hours while her case was reviewed. The judge granted the order on Friday.

Customs and Border Protection argues their attorneys did not get the order until after Alawieh was in the air. "No time would CBP not take a court order seriously or fail to abide by a court's order," government attorneys said.

A lawsuit filed by Alawieh's cousin claims her family has not been provided with information explaining why Alawieh was detained or removed, even though her visa was granted by the State Department.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying in part, "A visa is a privilege not a right-glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security."