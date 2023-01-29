Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

BOSTON - Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night.

Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes - six in the fourth quarter - and 15 ties.

LeBron James had 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Anthony Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers.

Patrick Beverly scored 15 points, twice giving the Lakers the lead in the final minute of the fourth, but he also missed a foul shot that might have clinched it and was called for a technical foul on the contentious last play of regulation.