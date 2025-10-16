Brookline High seniors biking to New York City to raise money for families facing childhood cancer

Dark and early Friday morning, two Brookline High School seniors will set off on an unforgettable ride.

"I know this is going to sound crazy, two high schoolers doing something like this. We're biking from Brookline to New York City!" said Aarav Jadhav.

The Ride for Hope is really about helping neighbors. And Brookline has wrapped its arms around their worthy cause.

"The support from our community has been absolutely phenomenal. Originally $5,000, but then grew it to $10,000, now we grew it to $15,000. We're hoping to reach that goal as soon as possible," said Jakub Paul.

Bike ride benefiting The Boston House

It was a teacher at Brookline High, social worker Paul Epstein, who encouraged the students to learn more about The Boston House. And when the fatigue sets in on their ride to New York City, thoughts of the parents and precious kids who stay here will keep them going.

"I had never known there was a place like this which would provide free housing for families undergoing treatment at Dana-Farber Boston Children's. He got me into the idea that you can combine adventure and social work to make a meaningful impact within the community," said Jadhav.

And their success so far, wouldn't have been possible without the generosity and guidance of another neighbor - Hamilton Restaurant.

"They've done an amazing job and it's great to see kids these days raising money for people that are less fortunate. I'm so proud of them," said restaurant owner Greg Johnston.

The Ride for Hope team aims to arrive in Times Square Sunday. And the end of this ride, is just the beginning.

"It creates a bit more hunger in you. Like I want to do more. We're not done yet; Goal is going to be the same, raise as much as we can for The Boston House," Jadhav added.

You can donate to the cause, and follow along for their live-streamed ride on their website.