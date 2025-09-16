Suspect accused of shooting man during vehicle repossession in Brockton surrenders

Suspect arrested after man shot during vehicle repossession in Brockton

Suspect arrested after man shot during vehicle repossession in Brockton

Suspect arrested after man shot during vehicle repossession in Brockton

A Dedham, Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting in Brockton last week during a vehicle repossession.

Brockton police said 36-year-old Kenneth Schoonmaker turned himself in at Brockton District Court on Monday. He is currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Victim shot in the leg

On September 9, gunshots rang out on Willow Street in Brockton at about 6:30 a.m. Investigators said the victim, a man in his 30's, was shot in the leg as he tried to repossess a car outside the home. A neighbor told WBZ-TV they were woken up by four or five loud gunshots.

The victim made his way to an apartment building on North Main Street and asked a neighbor for help.

"The victim, who had a leg injury, called from nearby on North Main Street," Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said. "Officers quickly applied a tourniquet before Brockton Fire and ambulance arrived."

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect faces several charges

Schoonmaker is charged with two counts of assault to murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and Brockton police anticipate filing additional charges.

After the shooting, police said there was no danger or threat to the neighborhood.