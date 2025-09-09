Brockton police investigate shooting, victim may have been trying to repossess car

Gunshots rang out in the early morning hours on Willow Street in Brockton on Tuesday. Police said a man in his 30's was shot outside a home around 6:30 a.m., startling neighbors.

"Four loud shots. Like four or five. I was like those are definitely gunshots. It woke me up for sure," one neighbor said.

Police said the victim made his way to an apartment building on North Main Street and asked a neighbor for help.

Officers apply tourniquet

"The victim, who had a leg injury, called from nearby on North Main Street. Officers quickly applied a tourniquet before Brockton Fire and ambulance arrived. He was taken to a Boston hospital. He appears to be doing OK," Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim may have come to the house to repossess a car. That's when someone from the home allegedly shot him.

"There are a lot of factors we are looking into, including that. But we are trying find all the facts, and gather all the facts for the investigation," Duarte said.

Neighbors say this is a quiet neighborhood that has seen very little violence recently. And they say the folks who live inside the home are very kind.

"Never had any issues. Great neighbors, he's a good guy he works hard, he's got kids," neighbor Cheryl Olsen said. "So, I don't really quite understand all this."

Police did bring a person of interest in for questioning but so far, no arrests have been made. Police also say there is no danger or threat to the neighborhood.