Student stabbed at Brockton school; 17-year-old classmate in custody

BROCKTON - A teenager was stabbed at a school for students who need special education services in Brockton Thursday morning.

Brockton police said officers responded to the Brockton Therapeutic Day School at Huntington on Warren Avenue for a report of an assault with a knife just after 9:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He is responsive and alert at the hospital and school administrators are by his side, police said.

The suspect, also a 17-year-old student, was taken into custody by police and was evaluated at the hospital.

The school said students were held in classrooms for about an hour while police investigated the stabbing.

It's been a difficult week for the school. On Tuesday morning 14-year-old Nehemiah Cepeda, a 9th grade student at the school, was shot and killed - allegedly by his stepfather.

"Given the need for social emotional supports resulting from the recent tragic loss of a ninth grade Huntington student, we felt it important to continue the school day while giving families the option to dismiss their children," the school said in a statement Thursday.

