14-year-old boy killed in Brockton shooting

BROCKTON – A 14-year-old boy was killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting in Brockton.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Tribou Street.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said a 39-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Justelino Resende, 38, of Brockton is facing charges following the shooting. Cruz said Resende is expected to appear in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

No additional details are currently available.