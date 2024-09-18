Police search for man who attacked 13-year-old girl in Brockton

BROCKTON - Brockton police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl as she walked home from school Tuesday afternoon. The call came in to school police Wednesday and officers began canvassing the area.

"A man approached her, and this man sexually assaulted her, but she was able to get away," said Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte.

The 13-year-old attends West Middle School. Police say there was a struggle near a driveway at 270 West Elm Street. The man is described by police as a Black male in his 20s, wearing a black shirt with multi-colored lettering and on a blue bike with white lettering. The individual, say police, was also missing two front teeth.

Police give the girl credit for quick thinking. "I think she was very smart to be able to get away out of the assailant's grasp and get home," said Duarte.

Man questioned by police

In an area not far from the crime scene on Wednesday, police were seen questioning a man who was eventually put into a cruiser along with a bike. They are not saying if he's a person of interest in the case. "In a lot of cases you get descriptions and if police see something that matches that they question them," said Duarte.

The Brockton School Superintendent put out a statement to families saying in part, "We are working closely with the Brockton Police Department to both support the affected student and their family, as well as support police in identifying a suspect. Brockton School Police had an increased presence in the area around West at dismissal today and will be providing additional support in the coming days."

Students urged to be vigilant

The Superintendent along with police urging vigilance in the area. "Make sure you're vigilant, that your student is vigilant and knows their surroundings too," said Duarte.

It remains an active investigation with police trying to talk to witnesses or obtain any surveillance video in the area that is heavily travelled.