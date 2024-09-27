High school football player inspires teammates and dedicates himself to service off the field

Brockton football player leads on and off the field as he works toward winning season

BROCKTON - A member of the Brockton High School football team is inspiring his teammates and serving as an example of the best the school has to offer.

"I love to win"

"I remember my first touchdown," said Jarred Mighty, recalling when he was a freshman on the football team. "I just caught it in the end zone, wide open." The quarterback threw a fade route to the end zone, where it was caught. "I started jumping around, screaming, it was just the best feeling ever."

Mighty plays wide receiver and safety. He's even started punting and after only three games this year, is one of the top ranked players in the state.

His sports success doesn't stop there. He's also a track star with a state title in the 300 and 400 hurdles.

"It just feels good, all the hard work you've been putting in, it finally pays off," said Mighty.

Helping others

For the high school junior, being an MVP means more than what he can on the field of on the track. It's how he gives back to his community that means the most. When he was in middle school, he was one of four students in the country selected to join the Matt Light Foundation. Started by the Patriots hall of famer, the Matt Light Foundation teaches youth leadership skills and the gift of giving back.

"In Greenville, in Ohio got hit by a hurricane, so we went to their local park and we cleaned the whole thing up," said Mighty.

When asked by WBZ-TV what being an MVP means to him, Mighty said, "I would say that an MVP is someone who shows leadership on and off the field, they do very good in the classroom, also somebody your team can look up to."

"I know I'm a younger class," said Mighty's teammate, sophomore quarterback Marcio Semedo. "The upperclassmen can really teach me things. He's a great person, great dude."

More than just football

The team is working towards a winning season but the game means more than what's on the scoreboard.

"Having them involved in a sport, it gives them something to work towards," said coach Jailson Silva.

Brockton High School has made headlines this year for violence on campus, causing teachers to ask state officials for the National Guard to intervene. Silva said it's the team and its leaders that help keep students out of trouble.

"So when they're in our hands, busy and they're not out maybe walking around or hanging out with the wrong crew, there's an incentive, there's a goal for them to be with us, to play, to win," said Silva.

As Mighty begins the back half of his high school career, his coach and school officials are cheering him on.

"He wants to be successful academically and athletically, " said Silva.

"Jarred is one of those kids that leads by example," said the high school's athletic director, Kevin Karo. "He's very humble, very supportive of his teammates, works hard, goes the extra mile. All those things you kind of look for in a leader."