Brockton High School staff member hurt while breaking up fight between students

By Matt Schooley

CBS Boston

BROCKTON – A staff member at Brockton High School was hurt Monday while breaking up a fight between students. 

The school has been the subject of public debate in recent weeks. Four school committee members asked for the Massachusetts National Guard to be brought in over safety concerns.

The latest violent incident happened Monday morning.

A Brockton schools spokesperson said the staff member was evaluated by the nurse and sent home.

The district said the students who were involved will face discipline "in accordance with district policy and procedures."

Brockton police are also investigating.

No additional information is currently available.

Four school committee asked Gov. Maura Healey to use the Massachusetts National Guard to end "chaos" at the school. Healey declined but provided the city with a grant in order to audit current safety conditions.  

Matt Schooley

First published on March 4, 2024 / 3:30 PM EST

