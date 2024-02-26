National Guard will not be sent to Brockton High School to help with security, Healey says

Gov. Healey will not send National Guard to Brockton High School

BROCKTON - Governor Maura Healey will not be sending the National Guard to help with security issues at Brockton High School.

Four members of the Brockton School Committee pleaded for the National Guard's help to control violence at the school, but Healey says it is not appropriate.

Healey says her administration has provided Brockton with a grant to audit its current safety condition.

"As governor, I want to make sure that every student and educator in the state, including in Brockton, is safe and is able to go to school and learn in a safe environment," Healey said Monday.

Last week, school committee members held a press conference saying kids were "causing chaos" in the school.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan opposed National Guard soldiers at the high school.