Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home

Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home

Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home

BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.

Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.

Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.

Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.

Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton said the fire started with a candle in a second floor bedroom.

Ilda Nunes lives on the second floor. Nunes said the fire started with a candle in her son's bedroom.

"I don't have anywhere to stay I lost basically everything," Nunes said.

Neighbor Roscoe Terry saw the fire outside of his window.

"The flames, you could see nothing but light," he said.

Nunes and her family now have to find somewhere else to go. She and her children are displaced along with her mother, who lives on the first floor.

"There are things you never expect to happen to you," she said.

Nunes had a message for her neighbors on the third floor who were hospitalized.

"Where ever they are, I hope they're OK," Nunes said.