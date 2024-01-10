Family of Brittany Tee looking for answers one year after her disappearance in Brookfield

Family of Brittany Tee still looking for answers one year after her disappearance

Family of Brittany Tee still looking for answers one year after her disappearance

Family of Brittany Tee still looking for answers one year after her disappearance

BROOKFIELD - Dozens of people gathered in Brookfield Wednesday night to call attention to the disappearance of 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who has now been missing for a year.

"I'm not giving up," Brittany's mother Susan Tee said. "I just need her home."

Brittany was last seen exactly a year ago, her boyfriend telling police she walked away from the house they shared on Main Street and vanished.

"I'm her big sister. I am supposed to be keeping her safe, and it hurts knowing that I'm not there if she needs me," her sister Bethany Tee said.

Brittany Tee Massachusetts State Police

Police scoured 250 acres along Routes 9 and 148, searching as recently as last month, but finding nothing. A puzzling mystery that still haunts this small town.

"Every day is not a day that goes by that you don't think about her wondering if she's safe," said Brittany's friend Matti Sjoblom.

But most who joined this vigil acknowledge it's hard to be hopeful given the lack of evidence this last year has produced. Police still insist their ongoing investigation is not criminal and that everyone they've spoken to has been cooperative. But family members certainly fear something sinister.

"What else could have happened to her? Something happened. I don't feel like she's hiding on purpose," Bethany Tee said.

Brittany Tee's boyfriend did not report her missing. Her family did three days later. They say police have done everything they can, but frustration was evident on the town common after a year that has felt much longer.

"Trying to stay positive. Trying to stay hopeful that we will get answers," Bethany Tee said.

The biggest fear among family and friends is that they'll still have no answers when another anniversary arrives. The Worcester County District Attorney assured people that investigators won't stop. They have a dedicated tipline just for this case on their website.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the dedicated Brittany Tee tip line at 508-453-7589 or email WorcesterDAUnresolved@mass.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.